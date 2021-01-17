Woman arrested after she allegedly attacked staff member over row about face mask

The woman later handed herself into Gardaí in Sligo after the alleged assault.

A woman in her 20s was arrested and charged after she allegedly hospitalised a staff member at a premises when she was advised of her failure to wear a face mask.

A female staff member was brought to hospital for non life-threatening injuries after she was assaulted with an implement a number of times during the incident.

The alleged attacker then fled the scene on foot.

The serious assault occurred in Sligo Town at 6:45pm yesterday when the woman entered a premises without a face covering. The woman was advised of her failure to wear a face covering by a staff member and left once again.

She then returned shortly after and allegedly assaulted a female member of staff a number of times with an implement.

The female staff member required hospital treatment for her injuries was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The alleged attacker later presented herself voluntarily to Gardaí at Sligo Garda station and was arrested and charged at Ballymote Garda Station.

She will appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday, January 21.

Online Editors