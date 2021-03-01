Woman arrested after leading gardaí on high speed chase and streaming it live on social media

A WOMAN who led gardaí on a high-speed pursuit across two counties while streaming it live on social media has been arrested.

The chase involving up to 20 garda cars began in north Dublin and went along the M50 down towards Wicklow.

Gardaí had earlier attempted to stop the Mercedes vehicle when it took off at speed.

During the pursuit, which lasted for nearly an hour, the woman streamed videos of her being chased by gardaí while driving the vehicle.

In different clips posted on social media she is singing along to songs playing on the radio, while in another she is shouting expletives at the pursuing gardaí.

At one stage the chase went as far as the N11 near Bray, before the suspect car drove back in the Dublin direction.

The 24-year-old woman has since been arrested in Ballymun in relation to road traffic offences.

At one point a helicopter from the Air Support Unit and around 20 vehicles, including 4x4s from the Armed Support Units (ASU), were involved in the chase.

One source said: “This was an extremely reckless incident which put every road user she encountered at risk, not to mention the gardaí involved”.

Gardaí said they are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place in the Ballymun area of Dublin.

A garda spokesman said: "The incident began at 5.55pm when a car failed to stop for Gardaí. The driver of this car, a woman aged in her 20s, was later arrested for dangerous driving at Hampton Wood Drive in Ballymun at 6.50pm.

"The woman is currently detained at Ballymun Garda station. No injuries have been reported."

Online Editors