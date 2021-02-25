Woman arrested after almost €60k in cannabis seized in Dublin

Around €60,000 in cannabis was seized yesterday in Dublin, with a woman being arrested at the scene.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Summerhill area yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin 1.

During the search operation, what is believed to be cannabis worth €59,600 was discovered and subsequently seized.

A woman in her forties was arrested at the scene. She was then detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996.

She has since been charged in relation to the incident, and as a result is due to appear before the Criminals Courts of Justice, Court 1, today.

Irish Independent