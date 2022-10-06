Woman (80s) dies in hospital following two-car collision in Co Mayo

A woman (80s) has died in hospital from injuries sustained during a two-car collision in Co Mayo, in late Septemeber.

Gardaí in Swinford are appealing for witnesses to the traffic collision that took place in the Liscosker, Kilkelly area on Saturday, September 24, at approximately 4pm.

"The two-car collision resulted in one of the vehicles overturning onto its roof. Both drivers and five passengers were removed from the scene and taken to Mayo General Hospital. One female passenger (80s) was in a serious condition and passed away on Tuesday 4th October, 2022. All other persons were released from hospital," a garda spokesperson said."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of gardaí and emergency services to make contact with them.

Additionally investigators are asking motorists with any video footage, including dash cam footage, who were travelling on the N17 at Liscosker, Kilkelly on the afternoon of Saturday, September 24, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.