A woman (80s) has died in hospital, four days after being struck by a car in Co Cavan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on Tuesday evening, November 8, in the Bailieboro area of the county.

The woman was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for treatment, however, gardaí have confirmed that the victim died from her injuries yesterday.

"Gardaí in Bailieboro are renewing their appeal with regards to a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday evening, November 8, on the R165 at Bailieboro, Co. Cavan," a garda spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was struck by the car shortly after 7pm.

"The woman was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she remained in a critical condition for a number of days. She passed away from her injuries on Saturday, November 12."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday evening, November 8, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.