Woman (80s) dies following road traffic collision in Co Mayo

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Mayo this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a van, and occurred on the R319, west of Achill Sound, at approximately 5.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman aged in her early 80s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body has since been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The occupants of the van were not seriously injured.

The R319 at the scene is currently closed The road will remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the R319 between Achill Sound and Keel at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.