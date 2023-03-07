A woman has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a truck in Co Clare.

The collision happened at around 4pm today on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R487 between 3.45pm and 4.15pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.