Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward

A woman who is aged in her 70s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a road traffic collision in Co Laois.

The incident happened this morning at O’Connell Square, Mountmellick, and the woman is said to be in a “serious but stable condition”.

“At approximately 9am, a van collided with a pedestrian at O'Connell Square. The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment of her injuries. She remains in a serious but stable condition at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

“No other injuries have been reported at this time.”

A technical examination of the scene has since concluded and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.