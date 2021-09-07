Woman (70s) killed in Co Meath road traffic collision

A woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a single car that occurred in the Bellinter area of Co.Meath shortly after 1pm on Monday, September 6.

The woman aged in her 70s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later removed to Navan mortuary. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 46 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.