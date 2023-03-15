Woman (70s) dies in house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth

A woman in her 70s has died in a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The alarm was raised around 11pm last night.

Gardaí confirmed the woman was removed from the property and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the scene on Bachelor's Walk is currently preserved for technical examination.

Four appliances responded to the fire and a number of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to search for the woman.

It is understood she was found in the living room at the rear of the two storey house and that she had lived on her own.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.