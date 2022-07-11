Woman (70s) dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Sligo

A woman (70s) has died following a serious road traffic collision in Co Sligo yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash which involved a car and a jeep on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by Ambulance to Sligo General Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said: “A woman aged 70 who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.