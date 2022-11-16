Woman (70s) died while walking following an accident involving a car in Co Meath

A woman who was walking has died following a road traffic accident involving a car in Co Meath.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 1.25pm today, in the Kilcarn Court area of Navan.

The pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed, and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.