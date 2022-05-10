Woman (50s) killed in suspected stabbing in Ballymun

| 15.8°C Dublin

A woman in her 50s has been killed in a suspected stabbing in Ballymun, north Dublin.

The woman's remains were discovered after gardaí and the emergency services were called to a house in Sandyhill Gardens just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

It is believed the woman had suffered a number of apparent stab wounds.

Gardaí said they are currently at the scene of what was described as an “incident in a domestic residence” in the Ballymun area where the woman’s body was discovered this afternoon. 

The scene has been preserved pending a preliminary examination by State Pathologist.

The Garda Technical Bureau will also carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

