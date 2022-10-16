A woman who was found with has been described as "unexplained injuries" in Co Mayo, is in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the woman along the N5 road outside Castlebar in the early hours of this morning.

"The woman, who is aged in her late 50s, was found unconscious by a passer-by shortly after 4am on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady," a garda spokesperson said.

"She was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical.

"The cause of her injuries is unexplained at this time and the scene is preserved for forensic examination. Local traffic diversions are in place."

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to motorists with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who travelled through the townland of Islaneady on the N5 in the early hours this morning, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.