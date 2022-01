A woman has died following a house fire in Co Meath.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found deceased inside the property.

Gardaí were alerted following reports of a house fire in Trim, Co Meath at approximately 8.30am today.

The coroner was notified, and the woman’s body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

