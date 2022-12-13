A woman is dead and a number of others are injured after an early morning accident in which a car crashed into pedestrians.

Gardaí are investigating whether icy road conditions were a factor in the Cork road traffic collision where the vehicle crashed into a number of pedestrians resulting in a woman in her 50s suffering fatal injuries.

The tragedy occurred at Dromanallig in Ballingeary, Co Cork around 1.10am.

A female pedestrian, understood to be aged in her early 50s, was fatally injured.

She died at the scene despite desperate attempts to help her.

The woman's body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will now take place.

Two other female pedestrians, both in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

However, the injuries involved are not understood to be life threatening.

The group are understood to have been returning from a social gathering and were walking home.

The male driver of the car, who is in his early 40s, and his passenger were uninjured.

However, they were treated for shock at the scene.

Ballingeary Main Street is now closed pending to facilitate the work of Garda Forensic Collision investigators who will conduct a full technical examination at the scene.

Local diversions are in place and motorists have been urged to avoid Main Street.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Weather conditions will be examined as part of the investigation into the tragedy with parts of Cork witnessing icy conditions and temperatures which plunged below zero.