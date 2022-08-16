Woman (50s) arrested over seizure of €82,000 worth of MDMA released without charge

Approximately €82,000 of suspected MDMA has been seized following a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue's Customs Service in Athy, County Kildare earlier today.

A woman (50s) arrested following the seizure of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000 in Co Kildare earlier today has been released without charge.

Revenue officers seized approximately 1.37 Kilograms of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000 following the search of a house in the Athy area.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare District Drugs Unit and Kildare District Detective Units.

The woman had been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996, at Newbridge Garda Station.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.