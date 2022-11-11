A woman (40s) has been charged by gardaí and is due in court this morning in connection with the murder of Dublin mother-of-two Lisa Thompson.

Ms Thompson (52), a former youth worker, was discovered with multiple injuries, including stab wounds, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10.

Gardaí have confirmed that a woman, aged in 40s was arrested this morning in connection with the fatal assault that led to Ms Thompson's death.

"Following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, a woman in her 40s was arrested on the morning of Friday, 11th November, 2022, as part of the investigation into the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, 10th May, 2022, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11," a garda spokesperson said.

"The woman has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, this morning."

In July a man was also charged in connection with Ms Thompson's murder.

Brian McHugh (37) was remanded in custody when he appeared in Dublin District Court on July 13 accused of killing the former youth worker in May.