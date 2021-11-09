Woman (40s) dies following road crash in Co Meath

A woman has died following a road crash involving a car and a lorry in Co Meath.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 4:40pm this afternoon, on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area of Co Meath.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was the driver and only occupant of the car involved in the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage including dash-cam are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 049 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.