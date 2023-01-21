A woman has died following a single vehicle road traffic incident in Co Mayo last night.

At approximately 11.45pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car in the river near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The scene is currently preserved to allow an examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.