Woman (30s) arrested in connection with murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane

Willie Maughan and his Latvian girlfriend Ana Varslavane were reported missing on April 14, 2015 in Gormanston, Co Meath.

A woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane.

The couple disappeared from the Gormanston area of Meath on April 14, 2015 and were never seen again. William was 34 at the time of the disappearance and Ana was 21.

A woman in her mid 30s was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ashbourne Garda station.

Four people who were arrested in connection with the investigation into the disappearances and murders in July 2020 were released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.

