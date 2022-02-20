Two people have died in separate road traffic collisions on Irish roads in the last 24-hours.

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 6:40pm on Saturday, 19th February, in Lahinch, Co Clare.

A female passenger travelling in the car, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries to individuals have been reported.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Ennis Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Kinsale are appealing for witnesses following a separate single car, fatal traffic collision which took place in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 20th February.

Shortly after midnight, Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It is understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The Coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic and the site will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.