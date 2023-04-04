A woman aged in her 20s has died after an assault at a property this afternoon in Limerick.

Gardaí said the incident happened at a residential unit on Dock Road, in the city.

The scene is preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them,” a statement said.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City from 1pm to 2pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.