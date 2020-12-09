| 5.8°C Dublin

With just one chance to get it right – what are the challenges for Ireland’s Covid vaccine drive?

The difficulties posed by the need to store the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at under 70 degrees will have to be overcome if the jabs are not to be rendered ineffective. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic Expand

Eilish O'Regan

WE have the priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine at last – now all we need is the vaccine itself.

The layout of the pecking order, and its omissions, have already drawn dismay and concern.

It’s just the start of a long road stretching well into 2021 for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and there may be just one chance to get it right.

