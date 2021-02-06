Wintry weather here stay with possibility of snow next week

Wintry weather is set to continue into next week, with the possibility of some snowfall according to Met Éireann.

Today it’ll largely be dry across the country, with the exception of some scattered showers in Leinster. Although, it will remain cold with highest afternoon temperatures of four to seven degrees.

Sunday will be largely the same, with just occasional sunny spells developing, the best of which will be in the north in the morning. For the most part though, it’ll be a cold day with highest temperatures of just one to five degrees.

Next week could be more wintry still though, as Met Éireann has issued an advisory from Monday to Wednesday, predicting very cold weather with temperatures in low single figures by day, and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

According to forecaster Aoife Kealy, advisories are not the same as weather warnings, and serve more as a kind of heads-up.

“Maybe for this particular event the cold weather doesn’t warrant a warning,” she said. “It’s basically just that we want to give people a heads up, particularly for hazardous weather like this.”

“People know that they can expect this weather, and be prepared.”

She added that there is potential for some snowfall later on in the week.

“Really for the first half of the week it’ll be kind of a few scattered wintry showers,” she said. “So for the start of the week we’re not expecting huge amounts of snowfall, it’ll really be a light dusting on Monday and Tuesday.”

“But it will be quite cold, so snow that falls won’t be quick to thaw - if it thaws at all.”

“But then the second half of the week - really it’ll be Thursday onwards at the moment is what the models are saying - there is the chance of more widespread snowfall, some significant accumulations.”

“But there is still uncertainty in that, and as we get closer to the time it’ll get easier to pick out the details. But the potential is definitely there.”

For Monday, they’re forecasting wintry showers that become frequent as the day goes on. There will be very cold weather, with clear spells and lowest temperatures of -3 to zero degrees, as well as a widespread sharp frost under clearing skies.

As mentioned, the cold will remain on Tuesday with daytime highs of just one to three degrees. Wintry showers will continue to feed in from the east, affecting mainly the northeast and east with some accumulations possible.

By night, it’ll turn bitterly cold with lowest temperatures of -4 to zero degrees, with a severe frost and icy stretches causing hazardous conditions. Winds will ease overnight with fog developing.

Irish Independent