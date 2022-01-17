The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning Lotto jackpot ticket from Saturday night’s draw was sold in Castlebar in Co Mayo.

There was one Jackpot winner of Saturday night’s “must-win” National Lottery draw, which was worth €19.06 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and bonus number 23.

The lucky Castlebar player is now the largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game.

The National Lottery has urged Mayo players to check their tickets and come forward if they are the lucky winner.

Ahead of the draw, the National Lottery said it had experienced technical difficulties with its website and app due to high traffic volumes and apologised to impacted players.

Saturday night’s draw was a must-win affair after more than seven months without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot had not been won since June 9, and was capped at €19.06 million since early October.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Saturday’s special ‘will be won’ Lotto draw has really lived up to the excitement over the past number of days and we are delighted to see so many winners sharing in that winning feeling.

“The €19,060,800 Lotto jackpot has officially been won by a player who matched all six numbers which meant that the ‘Will be Won’ mechanism wasn’t required tonight.

"We are now asking all of our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are in possession of the golden ticket. If they are the lucky winner, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize,” the spokesperson said.

In February 2020, Castlebar celebrated its third EuroMillions jackpot win as it was revealed that Mulroy’s Londis had sold the winning ticket for the whopping €17million EuroMillions jackpot.

Approval for the must-be-won draw was granted by the Regulator of the National Lottery this week. Must-win draws will be held in the future to prevent such long rollovers from happening again.

In future, jackpots will be guaranteed to be won no more than five draws after the cap has been reached.