Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Clare

A ticket bought in Co Clare has won last night's EuroMillions jackpot which was worth €30,928,077. Stock image

A lucky EuroMillions player in Co Clare has officially woken up today as Ireland’s latest millionaire.

The winning ticket for last night's €30,928,077 EuroMillions jackpot was sold in the Banner County.

The winning numbers are: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11.

The National Lottery has urged EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they have won this mega sum of money.





Read More

It said that it will be revealing more details about the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

This latest jackpot win is the 17th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since the EuroMillions game began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "Today, we are appealing to our players in Clare to check their tickets carefully and if they are the lucky winner, we are advising them to remain calm and to sign the back of their ticket.”

"The lucky winner should make contact with our prize claims team, and we will make arrangements for the winner to claim their prize."

Read More



