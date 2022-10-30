Nigist Muluneh, from Dublin, crosses the line to become the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon champion of the women’s field with a time of 2:28:32. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Taoufik Allam from Dublin, crosses the line to become the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon champion of the men’s field with a time of 2:11:30. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The winner of the Dublin City Marathon has crossed the finish line after a gruelling 26.2-mile race.

Since 1980, the annual event has brought runners from all over the world to Dublin, with 25,000 due to take part this year.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Caroline Conroy, presents the Lord Mayor's Medal to worthy recipient Collette Sutton, who despite a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease, will take on the challenge of completing the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Collette received close to 30 nominations from family and friends for this award, a testament to her bravery and resilience in overcoming her Parkinson's disease diagnosis. As an avid runner, she spent most of 2021 unable to walk. She was determined, though, not to let it hold her back, and she slowly started running a mile at a time so she could once again experience the joy of running. Today she will take on the challenge of completing the 26.2 miles of the marathon which will be her third marathon, having run both in 1982 and 1986. The event returned to the streets of the capital for the first time since 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the marathon in 2020 and last year.

Taoufik Allem of Morocco completed the course in a time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds, claiming the men’s race title.

Ashenafi Boja, from Ethiopia came second with a time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 59 seconds while Birhanu Teshome from Ethiopia came in third with a time of 2 hours 14 minutes and 26 seconds.

Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia won the women's title in a time of 2 hours 28 minutes and 31 seconds.

Hawi Alemu Negeri of Ethiopia came second with a time of 2 hours 29 minutes and 35 seconds while Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC came third with a time of 2 hours 32 minutes and 52 seconds.