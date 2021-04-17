Winner of €12.7m lotto jackpot bought ticket in Kilkenny petrol station and has made contact with the National Lottery

The Kilkenny winner of Wednesday’s €12.7m winning lotto ticket has made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for their prize to be paid.

Circle K service station in Kilkenny City has been confirmed as the winning location for last Wednesday night’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €12,740,043m.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Circle K service station which is situated on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Wednesday night’s win is the 12th highest Lotto jackpot won since the game’s inception in 1988. While this is the second Lotto jackpot win this year, in 2020, a total of 19 brand new millionaires were made by the Lotto game in Ireland.

Paul Dixon, Senior Director of Retail Sales and Operations at Circle K Ireland said: “I’d like to congratulate our customer who has won this week’s €12.7m Lotto jackpot. As the biggest Lotto jackpot win in four years, it is a momentous occasion for us and a life changing moment for the winner. We are delighted for our colleagues at Circle K Waterford Road and congratulate them as well. I wish the winner well as they enter a new and exciting chapter in their life.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €5.8bn has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago.

Online Editors