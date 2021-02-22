Wild conditions will grip the country tonight before a largely dry spell beginning on Wednesday.

The sunny days experienced by most of the country yesterday and today are set to make way for further heavy downpours and wild conditions as Met Éireann have issued a wind and rain warning.

Monday is set to be a largely dry and mild day but conditions are predicted to change dramatically on Monday night as high winds and heavy rain move over most of the nation.

A yellow wind warning will take effect from 9pm tonight for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts.

There is a risk of coastal flooding where winds are onshore, Met Éireann have said.

A yellow rain warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Wexford and Kilkenny for all of Tuesday has also been issued as up to 50mm of rain is expected to fall in some parts in just 24 hours.

There is also a risk of some river and localised surface flooding, with rainfall set to be most heavy in mountainous regions.

“Rain will develop in the southwest and west early in the night, before extending nationwide after midnight. Heavy falls, especially in the southwest, with a risk of localised flooding,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“It looks set to be a wet and very windy day on Tuesday with further spells of heavy rain pushing northwards over the country accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds.”

A small craft warning has also been issued for Irish coastal waters as winds will reach gale force 8 or 9 as winds intensify through Monday and into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a mild day despite the wild and wet conditions with temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees during Tuesday.

More settled and dry conditions will develop from the west, spreading across the country on Wednesday morning with forecast prolonged dry and sunny spells dominating for the rest of the week.

