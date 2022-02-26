William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

William and Kate tweeted their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “all of Ukraine’s people” in a tweet personally signed off with their initials.

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in their tweet, which was retweeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They wrote: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

In October 2020 William and Kate welcomed Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace for an audience on behalf of the Queen.

Read More

The royal pair met the president and his wife, who were on a two-day visit, in the palace’s Throne Room.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told the PA news agency that he would describe the tweet as “more humanitarian than political”, adding: “I am sure it will be welcomed by the British public.”

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also expressed their support for Ukraine.

In a message on their Archewell website, they said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Read More



