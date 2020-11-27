| 5.3°C Dublin

Will new laws stamp out sick modern scourge of image-based sexual abuse?

The Government is set to finally tackle so-called ‘revenge porn’ – but this problem is a huge international menace

24/11/2020 Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD speaking to media following a post Cabinet briefing on further Government amendments to the Harassment Harmful Communications Bill, which have been drafted to specifically tackle the distribution of intimate images without consent at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Andrew Lynch

JUSTICE Minister Helen McEntee has promised to tackle so-called ‘revenge porn’ after thousands of Irish women and girls were targeted last week, but many believe social media giants also have to act. Here Andrew Lynch looks at the scourge of image-based sexual abuse...

Why are Ireland’s sex crime laws finally being dragged into the 21st century?

Because Justice Minister Helen McEntee has promised to crack down on the sinister phenomenon known as revenge porn.

Following last week’s discovery that thousands of intimate images featuring Irish women had been leaked online, McEntee unveiled new legislation on Tuesday that means anyone caught distributing similar material could be jailed for seven years.

