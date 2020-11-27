Will new laws stamp out sick modern scourge of image-based sexual abuse?

JUSTICE Minister Helen McEntee has promised to tackle so-called ‘revenge porn’ after thousands of Irish women and girls were targeted last week, but many believe social media giants also have to act. Here Andrew Lynch looks at the scourge of image-based sexual abuse...

Because Justice Minister Helen McEntee has promised to crack down on the sinister phenomenon known as revenge porn.

Following last week’s discovery that thousands of intimate images featuring Irish women had been leaked online, McEntee unveiled new legislation on Tuesday that means anyone caught distributing similar material could be jailed for seven years.

“We will take these guys down,” Linda Hayden of lobby group Victims’ Alliance has warned. “Watch us. We will make them know what it’s like to have dread hanging over them, because we’re absolutely sick of it.”

Why do people dislike the term ‘revenge porn’?

Image-based abuse means sharing sexual or revealing images of people on the internet without their permission.

In many cases, it involves photos or video clips that the subjects created themselves, but for their partner’s eyes only. In others, the pictures have been taken secretly.

The motive is usually the same – to humiliate and punish someone for ending a relationship.

Although revenge porn is a common description, organisations such as Women’s Aid complain that it suggests the victims are partly to blame.

In their view, a more appropriate term is image-based sexual abuse.

Surely this kind of creepy behaviour must be illegal already?

It’s usually not. If the material shows anyone under 18, culprits can be prosecuted under the 1998 Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Otherwise, image-based sexual abuse is usually defined as “harassment” and the law only applies to persistent activities, not one-off digital uploads.

Since Ireland is behind most other developed nations on this issue, it seems internet users often deliberately target women from here.

“I’ve been in UK-based forums where lads are saying, ‘Any pictures of Irish girls? They can’t do anything’,” says Megan Sims, a Limerick woman who has been arguing for a change in the law ever since becoming a victim herself.

How widespread is the problem?

Nobody knows for sure, since many victims are too embarrassed to file a complaint.

“I figured I would just leave it at the time,” said Meath woman Eboni Bourke when she spoke about her experiences this week. “I felt too powerless, too demoralised.”

What we do know is that, according to a Women’s Aid survey published last Wednesday, one in five Irish females have been abused by a current or former partner. Of those, half say it happened online.

Is Covid-19 making the situation worse?

Apparently so, as being cooped up together has put a strain on many relationships.

Domestic violence cases have soared by 87pc this year in Ireland, while a British hotline for victims of image-based sexual abuse recently reported a 22pc increase in calls.

“The lockdown produced an extreme set of circumstances,” says David Wright, director of the UK Safer Internet Centre. “It’s worrying to think this could be the new normal.”

Why is the Government responding only now?

As so often happens, it’s because a scandal has highlighted the issue and politicians are rushing to keep up with public opinion.

Last week, the Victims’ Alliance announced it had discovered more than 140,000 inappropriate images being shared on internet forums, many of Irish women. Some appear to have been taken while they were sleeping or in changing rooms.

Before this revelation, a petition started by Ms Sims last July to make image-based sexual abuse a crime here had attracted 25,000 signatures. Today, that figure is well over 70,000.

What does the new law actually involve?

Essentially, Ms McEntee is adding another measure to the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill.

This was first drafted by the then Labour leader Brendan Howlin three years ago, but got stuck in limbo because Fine Gael did not see it as a priority.

Now the bill is likely to be passed by Christmas. From then on, anyone convicted of sharing intimate images without the subject’s consent and intending to cause harm will face an unlimited fine and up to seven years behind bars.

Even if there’s no intent to cause harm, the crime will be punishable by up to a year in prison and a €5,000 fine.

The bill also deals with other digital offences such as cyberbullying, online stalking and ‘upskirting’, which is taking photos under a person’s skirt or dress.

Will it be universally welcomed?

Not if the initial reaction on these internet forums is anything to go by.

Some campaigners trying to have the offending images removed have been subjected to rape and death threats.

When users were informed that one victim had tried to kill herself, an anonymous man asked: “Was she hot?”

Clearly, this is a phenomenon that can have devastating emotional consequences.

Campaigners often point to the case of Dara Quigley, a Dublin journalist who in 2017 was captured on CCTV walking naked down Harcourt Street during what her

mother called “a psychotic episode”.

Shortly after a member of An Garda Síochána shared this footage through WhatsApp groups, Ms Quigley died by suicide.

There have also been suggestions that the new bill should be called Coco’s Law as a tribute to Nicole Fox Fenlon, a 21-year-old Dubliner who took her own life in 2018 because of horrific online bullying.

Finally, will this law really stamp out image-based sexual abuse or might it be too difficult to enforce?

Although Ms McEntee’s bill is seen as a step in the right direction, this is an international menace that Ireland can’t solve on its own.

Many legal experts believe it will never stop until social media giants are treated like any other publishers and subjected to the same rules as newspapers and magazines.

The EU is scheduled to publish a Digital Services Act that addresses these concerns next Tuesday, so campaigners will be watching closely.