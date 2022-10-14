Close

Will house prices fall? What to expect as the property market cools

Rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis have fuelled speculation that property prices are dropping. Are we facing a new crash? 

REA spokesman and estate agent Barry McDonald says buyers are becoming more cautious. Photo by Patrick Browne Expand

REA spokesman and estate agent Barry McDonald says buyers are becoming more cautious. Photo by Patrick Browne

Kim Bielenberg

The property boom has lasted for almost a decade, causing consternation for a generation seeking a roof over their heads. Now there are signs that the period of price rises may have come to an end.

Since 2013, the cost of Irish homes has more than doubled, rising by 125pc. For many hard-pressed buyers, a slump or moderation in prices would not come a moment too soon.

