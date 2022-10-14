Will house prices fall? What to expect as the property market cools

The property boom has lasted for almost a decade, causing consternation for a generation seeking a roof over their heads. Now there are signs that the period of price rises may have come to an end.

Since 2013, the cost of Irish homes has more than doubled, rising by 125pc. For many hard-pressed buyers, a slump or moderation in prices would not come a moment too soon.

With rising interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis partly fuelled by the war in Ukraine, the market is cooling, and there is much speculation about if and when prices will fall.

After an industrial relations conference at University College Dublin last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar remarked: “The likelihood is that we will see house prices moderate and even fall a bit in the period ahead.”

Adding credence to those who believe prices are on the way down was a recent report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). It found that properties were overvalued by 7pc.

Another sign of downward movement was the quarterly Property Price survey by MyHome.ie. It said asking prices for homes nationally fell by 1.3pc in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period.

But that survey indicates asking prices rather than sale prices. A clearer and more definitive picture is likely to emerge when the Central Statistics Office produces up-to-date figures for house sales.

Ciarán Mulqueen, who runs the popular Instagram account and podcast Crazy House Prices, monitors the market closely and recently noticed a deluge of price reductions on the MyHome.ie app. “I have never seen so many price drops in a single day,” he told the Independent after posting the details on his Twitter account this month.

Every day, there are usually a number of changes to house prices on the app used by thousands of house buyers and sellers. Earlier this year, when the market was buoyant, rises were more common than reductions. The opposite now appears to be the case.

Among the discounts to properties was a drop of €70,000, or 10pc, from €695,000 to €625,000 for a house in Foxrock, Co Dublin.

A house in Clonakilty, Co Cork, fell by 23pc from €195,000 to €150,000 and €15,000 was chalked off a house in Athlone, reducing the price by 9pc, from €175,000 to €160,000.

Similar drops are being noticed by those checking prices on the property website daft.ie.

Asking prices are not always an accurate guide to a property’s value. When prices were rising, some estate agents in Dublin were notorious for pitching them low to attract bidders, and the actual eventual price might have been €100,000 higher. Now asking prices seem to be moving in the opposite direction.

The cooling-off is an international phenomenon, which is being linked to the surge in borrowing costs and other financial worries.

A recent report in the Financial Times said the cost of servicing mortgages in the UK, Europe and the US has spiralled at the same time as disposable incomes have been squeezed.

The key feature of the international surge in prices over the past decade has been rock-bottom interest rates, allowing buyers to take on large mortgages at relatively low monthly costs. But now that borrowing costs are rising, buyers are facing an affordability squeeze. Interest rate rises will put homes out of some buyers’ reach.

The European Central Bank has so far increased its interest rate by 1.25 percentage points, and this is expected to rise by a further 0.75 points, making a total rate rise of two points. And it is possible that the total rate rise will eventually be three points.

Irish banks and building societies have varied in their approach to passing on these increases, but Daragh Cassidy of the price comparison website Bonkers.ie says rate rises are inevitable if they have not been implemented already.

He said the cost of servicing a typical 25-year mortgage of €300,000 on a fixed-term rate of 3.5pc would increase by €325 from €1,493 to €1,818 a month with a two-point interest rate increase. If rates rise by three points, the total monthly cost of the increases will be close to €500, taking the mortgage bill to just under €2,000.

Professor Kieran McQuinn, an expert on property at the ESRI, has no doubt that the interest rate will affect house prices and affordability. “There is no quicker way to cool a property market than with rising interest rates,” he says.

There are striking similarities and notable differences between the situation today and the events of 2007, when prices began to drop before the financial crash.

Between 2007 and 2010, property prices fell by 35pc. Back in 2007, the ESRI was also warning that homes were overvalued, while estate agents made soothing noises about a “soft landing”.

McQuinn says: “People would point back to the 2007 period. The ECB was tightening interest rates just before the financial crash hit. People would say that it triggered problems in the Irish housing market. It pricked the bubble.”

An estate agent predicting a property slump seems like a turkey voting for Christmas, but that is what has happened in Britain in recent days. Agents Knight Frank predicted that house prices would fall by 10pc in London over the next two years.

McQuinn says the situation in Britain is somewhat different to Ireland, because the Bank of England, which controls UK interest rates, is in emergency mode.

“Here the rises in interest hikes are likely to be less substantial than in the UK. Here it is a more gradual rise in interest rates over time, but [those rises] will have a negative impact on affordability for sure.”

The economist forecasts: “I certainly think the market is going to cool somewhat over the next period of time. Between the overvaluation that has built up and interest rate rises, there will be a significant moderation of house price growth.”

The key question is whether house prices will actually fall. McQuinn says it is too early to call.

He would not be surprised if prices fall as we move into 2023, but he also envisages a situation where they go up by very small amounts of 1-2pc.

He points to a key difference between what is happening now and our situation at the end of the Celtic Tiger era when prices collapsed after a period of enormous growth.

“In 2007 and 2008, we had a huge credit bubble. Banks were able to lend out huge multiples of people’s income. By 2006, they were getting up to three-and-a-half or four times their income.

“Income levels were increasing and you had a huge stimulus to the market, the construction sector became very large as a percentage of overall economic activity. So when it collapsed, it had a huge impact not only on the financial sector but also on the real economy.

“It is a different situation now. Credit levels have been much more restrictive and the financial sector is in a more stable position now than it was in 2007.”

The economist says another factor will make a spectacular fall in values less likely. The stalling of many building projects during the pandemic, problems with supply chains and the rise in costs of materials have slowed down construction.

At one stage, the ESRI forecast that 30,000 homes would be built next year, but that forecast has dropped to 26,000.

McQuinn says the shortage in supply will probably put a floor on the extent to which house prices will fall.

Estate agents are not reporting a collapse, but they do concede that the market is much less frantic, and that there are falls in asking prices in some areas.

The rate of house price inflation halved in the past three months, the recent Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance (REA) survey found.

The survey of three-bedroom semi-detached houses shows prices rose by 1.4pc over the past three months to €290,630. The situation varied across the country, with prices remaining static in many areas, or even dropping in some places.

Prices fell by 2pc in Co Louth and by the same amount in the heavily populated suburb of Lucan in Dublin.

Barry McDonald, a spokesman for the REA who works as an estate agent in Lucan in Dublin and Waterford, says: “The franticness has come out of the market. The average time to sell a property six months ago was about three weeks. Now it is five weeks. That highlights how buyers are becoming more cautious and are not diving in head-first as soon as something comes up for sale.”

McDonald adds: “There is still exceptionally strong demand and there are not enough houses, but interest rates are a serious concern for buyers.”

There is definite evidence of people dropping their prices slightly.

“In most cases it was where they were a little bit over-exuberant in putting the house on the market in the first place,” he says.

He has also noted a dramatic fall-off in interest in homes that need renovation.

Buyers used to be interested in homes that required improvement, where they could put their own stamp on the property.

“Now, for many buyers that type of house is not a runner, because they know how difficult it is to get a builder and how expensive it is to pay for the work,” McDonald says.

Owen Reilly, a Dublin estate agent, agrees that homes that need refurbishment are now much harder to sell, and rising energy costs are also affecting the types of homes that are selling.

“For the first time we are being asked about the BER [building energy rating],” he says.

Close observers of the market say there was pent-up demand for property during the pandemic with substantial savings built up as activity stalled initially.

Later, these savings gave the market a boost, likened by one commentator to a “sugar rush”, but Reilly says this demand is starting to unwind.

“We ourselves have reduced a couple of asking prices in recent weeks, because our clients are keen to get on now and accept that we are not in same favourable market that was there at the end of the summer.

“The market is still active and where a seller and an agent gets the price accurate, there will be good interest in the property, and it still has a good chance of selling above [the asking price].

“Where a seller or their agent is too bullish, they will struggle.”

Asked whether prices are likely to fall in the coming year, he says: “I am not smart enough to give you answer to that question.

“I would not be surprised if they were a little higher, I wouldn’t be surprised if they stayed the same and I wouldn’t be surprised if they fell a little.”