Wife of Ireland rugby hero Peter O’Mahony says she’s surprised he made it back to Europe in one piece

The wife of Ireland rugby hero Peter O’Mahony has said she’s surprised he made it back to Europe in one piece.

It came after a video was shared of O’Mahony and Bundee Aki celebrating in New Zealand after Ireland made history beating the All-Blacks in the Test series last week.

Ireland won the final game 32-22, ending the summer tour as the world’s number one ranked team.

The video shows Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki talking to Police Officers in Wellington, as Irish fans celebrate behind them, singing ‘Ole, Ole, Ole.’

With the celebrations in full swing in the background, the pair were eager to join in on the fun, running into the crowd but not before Bundee Aki took a piece of chicken from a by stander.

Peter O’ Mahony has now joined his wife Jessica and three kids on holidays after a month apart.

His wife took to Instagram saying: “I’m as surprised as you that Pete made it back to Europe in one piece. Anyway- handed over full custody of the three kids to him. Yay cheers to me.”

Many of the Irish squad and fans were left in tears over Ireland’s win against New Zealand, including Peter O’Mahony who gave a touching interview after the game.

“That says a lot, behind me. You know, it’s never been done before to win here, to get a series win,” he said.

“It probably wasn't something you thought about, as a young fella. But now, there will be young fellas at home who will dreaming of playing for Ireland and winning over here”

“It will have been done before. It won't be the task that it was. It will never been taken away from that group. That they are the first to do it. Not only one win, but to win a series here.”