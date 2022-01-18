Why St Brigid is the right choice for Ireland’s new bank holiday

The proposal to have a bank holiday on St Brigid's Day seems like an obvious enough choice. So obvious you might question why it hasn't been implemented as a bank holiday before.

Last September I saw a tweet from the official Fine Gael Twitter account asking for peoples’ opinions on having a Thanksgiving Bank Holiday. A Thanksgiving Bank Holiday. In Ireland.

Are you in favour of a Thanksgiving Bank Holiday on Monday, 29th November?



Have your say in our #Covid19 commemoration survey: https://t.co/7CRB6buqwh pic.twitter.com/Ut7j5ubtYE — Fine Gael (@FineGael) September 29, 2021

I’m all for bank holidays. I love bank holidays. But the idea of having what is essentially an American bank holiday to mark Thanksgiving while we still have no bank holiday to mark St Brigid’s Day made me curse ‘as Gaeilge’.

I don’t have any memories growing up which involve Thanksgiving. What I do have are precious memories around St Brigid’s Day. An Irish child growing up in the 1990s probably couldn’t have told you what day Thanksgiving fell on, but we sure as hell knew what February 1 meant as we dedicated a full school day to making St Brigid's crosses.

The children who had soft rushes on their land had the honourable task of bringing them in for us to make the crosses.

Forget the rushes and you were shunned for the day.

Books were pushed off desks and for that day our classroom resembled more like a cross factory conveyor-belt line rather than a place of learning. You could see the sweat drip off your fellow eight-year-olds who had their brows furrowed intensely at the task at hand. You dreamt of one day being promoted to a supervisor role like the sixth-class pupils who were there to remind you to have your elastic bands ready, but you knew you had to work hard to get to that position.

How many crosses did we make? It seemed like hundreds. It was more than likely only three each, but you couldn’t help feeling immense pride and satisfaction at your work as you presented the crosses to your mother, your granny and Mrs Murphy down the road.

As we worked away on our crosses, our teacher read out the history around St Brigid and Lá Féile Bríde. Even as an eight-year-old, I was incredulous that we had a bank holiday for St Patrick but none for St Brigid.

Head of Irish Folklore & Ethnology in the School of Irish, Celtic Studies and Folklore in UCD, Dr Kelly Fitzgerald, said she believes people feel a sense of connection to the figure of St Brigid.

“What you do see is her [St Brigid's] care for fellow women, that has really stayed. You still see that now in Kildare with various women’s groups, they really do want to draw on that.

Expand Close Preparing for St Brigid’s Day at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2019 was Oisin Lee and Sofia Hannon, from St Brigid's Primary School, Kildare town, making crosses with President Michael D Higgins. Photo Kenneth O Halloran / Facebook

“There is just such beautiful imagery of a blind man resting his face on her lap and when he lifts his head he can see again. All of these are Christian miracles, but when they happen with Brigid, they just have this sense of magic. What she does is what we aspire to in being the most caring human being you could be,” said Dr Fitzgerald.

Dr Fitzgerald also highlighted the role of strength and protection St Brigid portrays.

“Women are strong, women give their opinion – when we look at women, we do want to engage with that side of how we see women in society. We keep the St Brigid’s cross as a talisman to protect you. All of that symbolism of protection is already there,” she said.

When asked about the possibility of having a bank holiday on February 1, Dr Fitzgerald said it would be the State officially highlighting the tradition of celebrating St Brigid’s Day.

“Traditions are only accepted by people if they have a relevance, and by doing this at State level, I really do think it’s the State setting out the importance of it. Not just looking at her as a religious figure, but in a much more ecumenical way of where Ireland is today.”

The date, February 1, also holds a historical importance in Ireland which stretches back to before Christianity came to the country. Imbolc is a traditional Gaelic festival which marks the beginning of spring on February 1.

“February 1 was an important day in Ireland before it became known as St Brigid’s Day. Imbolc symbolises the first day of spring, the coming out of winter. If you look at all the Imbolc imagery, it’s an important day to mark in a secular way, and when you look at it in a Christian way, it’s all the best bits of Christianity,” said Dr Fitzgerald.

“If we’re going forward here in Ireland, St Brigid does reflect who we want to be as citizens and as members of our community. I’m not trying to say that this should be a bank holiday because it’s a religious holiday, because we can draw on it being earlier than that, but that it is a day to mark the attributes we should be putting forward.”

As a country, we are starting to recognise women and the impact they have made in history more and more. Irish women are finally being commended for the impact they have had on our country. There are many ways in which we can give the women of Ireland the respect they deserve, and acknowledging them is certainly a start.

If we are going to stand in awe of Irish mná, we had better include St Brigid in that.