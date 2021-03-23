Why Northern Ireland is a dysfunctional entity and its politicians are unable to move on from the past 

Joe Brolly was taken off air last night during a Claire Byrne debate about united Ireland, following a series of comments about the DUP. In opening remarks he also described Northern Ireland as a ‘dysfunctional entity’. Some of the reasons behind his strong-held views were outlined in this extract from a piece first published in the Sunday Independent in November 2017.

The original piece below was written a week after PSNI officer Peadar Heffron spoke publicly for the first time about his fury at the dissident republican terrorists who planted a bomb under his car that left him with life-changing injuries.

Brolly writes that despite promising a fresh start, many Northern Irish politicians are unable to move on from the past and would be stuck in ‘limbo’ until an united Ireland came about.

***

The elderly Jewish comedian Barry Cryer tells a story about making a pilgrimage to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. It is the holiest public place in the Jewish tradition, believed to be built on foundations laid by King Solomon himself. I have been there. People line up in queues, then when it is their turn to pray, they kneel or stand, often with their foreheads against the wall, praying.

Cryer arrived on a searing hot day and found himself behind an ancient Jewish man, who prayed for almost an hour. As Cryer was turning to leave, the old man finished his prayer, slowly got to his feet, and turned to face him. "I am sorry young man," he said, "I am a very old man and it takes me a very long time to pray." Cryer, unsure what to say, blurted out a variation on that male standard when embarrassed. "Do you pray here often?"

At this, the old man became very animated. "Every day, for 40 years, I come here. And every day I pray for the same thing. I pray for peace, between the Palestinian and the Jew . . . I might as well talk to the f***ing wall."

Peadar Heffron's story, told by him for the first time last weekend, has caused a lot of shock and dismay across the island. But in the North, it has had a profound effect. All week, it has occupied the news, with columns, editorials, phone-ins and discussion panels. It has also been a constant topic of conversation. I listened back again to the tapes of his interview this week. One of the things he said was: "Nothing has changed. We were promised a new start. A new society. But nothing has changed, Joe. Nothing." This is the real question.

There are some undeniable, fundamental changes. We are no longer killing each other. There is a genuine peace. These are massive turnarounds. But 20 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, it is hard to disagree with Peadar's bleak assessment. Northern Ireland is a dysfunctional entity, a pretence.

The consensus that existed around the 1998 Good Friday Agreement has disappeared.

It is worth remembering the crux of that agreement. The signatories accepted that the majority of people in the North wished to remain part of the UK, that a substantial proportion of people in the North and the majority of people on the island wished to bring about a United Ireland, and that both these views were legitimate.

The agreement specified that the North would remain part of the UK until a majority of both the people of the North and the South voted otherwise, at which time both the UK and Irish governments have a "binding obligation" to implement a United Ireland. Crucially, the right of people in the North to be treated as "Irish" or " British" was specifically recognised, with "parity of esteem . . . and equal treatment for the identity, ethos and aspirations of both communities."

Unionism, in particular the now all-powerful DUP, has systematically squandered that opportunity. They have had almost 20 years to sell the idea of a fair, pluralist, respectful Northern Ireland. Twenty years to make us comfortable with the new state, to create a proper partnership, basically to do what they had signed up to do both in the Good Friday Agreement and later with the St Andrews Agreement.

At that point, nationalism, particularly middle-class nationalism, was open to the idea of a modern, pluralist Northern Ireland. Instead, they destroyed that consensus. Peter Robinson did his best to modernise their thinking and behaviour, and could clearly see what was going to happen if they didn't. He extended the hand of friendship to the GAA and generally behaved the way a modern head of state ought to. I believe he will be remembered well by history, but in the end he was overwhelmed by the bigots.

Since Peter's resignation, the party, under the hard-line Arlene Foster, has gone back to being comfortable in its own skin, an old-style triumphalist, sneering, Bible-thumping party of creationists, where the Irish language is something to make fun of, homosexuality is an abomination inviting the curse of God, gay blood is poisoned and cannot be donated, and the Catholics can wait in line.

Instead of them recognising, even tactically, that they should accommodate nationalists, they have chosen short-term electoral gain and gone right back to the old-style unionism that brought about the civil rights movement in the first place.

"Curry me yoghurt can coca cola," said Gregory Campbell (mocking "Go raibh maith agat, Ceann Comhairle") in the Stormont chamber in 2014, to gales of laughter from his party. His party leader Arlene, a passionate Glasgow Rangers supporter, referring to the Irish Language Act earlier this year (2017), said "if you feed a crocodile, it will only come back for more." Dearie, dearie me.

A few days before last Christmas, Paul Givan, the DUP's Communities Minister (you couldn't make it up), stopped the tiny £55,000 Liofa scheme which awarded Irish language bursaries to people from poor backgrounds. The decision flew in the face of advice from government officials who wrote that "the advantages of running the scheme were many," just days before he killed it off in a letter which ended with the heart-warming message, "Happy Christmas and happy New Year."

The DUP's Edwin Poots, as health minister, banned blood donations from the gay community, saying: "I think that people who engage in high-risk sexual behaviour in general should be excluded from giving blood." Gregory, meanwhile, said gayness was an abomination that "invited the curse of God" and Iris Robinson said homosexuality could be cured.

Most of these nut jobs are fervent believers in creationism and think a man in his 90s went to the North Pole, brought back two polar bears and squeezed them onto a ship he had built that was 20 times bigger than the Titanic.

The result of all of this insanity is that a United Ireland is now inevitable. Within a decade, Catholics will be in the majority in the North and the statutory mechanism will be activated. But in the meantime, we will be in limbo. Maybe direct rule, maybe a pretence of a government at Stormont.