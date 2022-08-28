NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, at pad 39B in preparation for the Artemis I mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper.

Nasa’s most powerful rocket in history - the Space Launch System (SLS) - will blast off from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral on Monday afternoon.

This marks a new era in Space exploration for Nasa. The first launch of the new SLS rocket, which is entitled Artemis 1, is the beginning of the US space agency’s aim to put astronauts back on the moon within three years.

What is so special about the new rocket?

It is the most powerful rocket ever made, for starters. It will generate 3.9 million kilos of thrust, enough to keep around 22 jumbo jets in flight.

The rocket will reach close to 6,400 kilometres per hour in just two minutes. Within eight minutes, it will be travelling at close to 29,000km/h. Fast enough to circle the entire planet in approximately 80 minutes. Top speed will be around 36,000km/h. To put this into perspective - it’s the equivalent of travelling from Dublin to New York in roughly eight minutes.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will create the most force ever generated by a rocket when it lifts off on Monday. During testing of the SLS in Utah, the engines generated so much heat it fused desert sand into glass.

When and where can I watch it?

The lift-off will be broadcast live on Nasa’s website and YouTube channel and it is scheduled to take off at approximately 13:33pm Irish time.

What’s so special about this mission?

Tomorrow’s blast-off is the first real test of the SLS rocket. Nasa thinks it can carry the unmanned Orion spacecraft around the moon and back, but tomorrow they will find out for sure.

This has a lot of folks nervous at Nasa.

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson told CBS News on Sunday: "I'm afraid that people think it's routine. But when those candles light off, it's anything but routine. It is a high-wire act all the way up. ... This is a big deal. And it is beautiful. And it is a monster. The size just overwhelms you”.

And if it’s successful?

If it does what Nasa believes it will, the SLS rocket will lead to humans travelling further than ever before from earth and will also see more astronauts and equipment sent to the moon at quicker speeds for exploration.

Artemis III in 2024 will aim to be the first mission to put a woman and a person of colour on the moon, Nasa said.

“The next step is to start sending people on bold missions to the Moon and beyond. As SLS evolves over future missions to unprecedented accommodation of payload mass and volume and unrivalled performance, the rocket will allow Nasa to send missions to deep space and reach distant destinations faster than ever before.

“On its second mission carrying Orion and astronauts, Artemis II, SLS will send Orion and its crew farther than people have travelled before, around 250,000 miles from Earth, 10,000 miles beyond the Moon.

“On the third flight, Artemis III, SLS will send Orion and astronauts on a mission in 2024 that will land on the Moon. Americans along with their international and commercial partners will use the Moon as a proving ground to test technologies and prepare for missions to Mars,” Nasa said of the mission.

Could things go wrong?

You bet. Nasa are quite worried ahead of Monday’s launch, which is anticipated to attract up to 200,000 in-person spectators to Florida.

"This is a very risky mission," Jim Free, Nasa's associate director for exploration systems development told reporters on Saturday in Florida.

"We do have a lot of things that could go wrong during the mission in places where we may come home early, or we may have to abort to come home.

"Our potential outcomes on Monday are that we can go within the window, or we could scrub for any number of reasons. We're not going to promise that we're going to get off on Monday,” Mr Free said.

Currently, forecasts are showing an 80pc chance of good weather around launch time. There’s a two-hour window in which Artemis I can launch or the plug has to be pulled.

How long will the mission last?

Six weeks. It’s anticipated the Orion spacecraft will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere on October 10 after getting within 60 miles of the moon on day six and then orbiting it for a number of weeks, before, hopefully, splashing down into the Pacific Ocean.

