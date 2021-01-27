Why foreign travel has become a massive risk in a world of mutating Covid strains

It looks increasingly likely that a summer break abroad this year will be out of the question. Foreign travel has moved even higher than it already ranked on the risk list.

It is not just a gateway to bringing the virus to our shores, but also now the route for more infectious variants to slip through.

Over the past three weeks there have been 667 outbreaks of the virus here in different settings and one was linked to foreign travel. On the face of it, people coming in here on airplanes or by sea are not a big problem.

But the figures do not tell the full story and the real number is likely to be higher. Since March last year, 721 “imported” cases of the virus have been reported. In the spring of last year many of the early cases were linked to people coming back from skiing holidays.

What we know now is that even if the actual number of cases from international travel are low, they can seed new outbreaks and lead to onward transmission. If you put more infectious variants into the mix, the impact increases.

World of mutations

The UK variant, which is more infectious, is now responsible for more than 60pc of cases of the virus here. It was brought into the country most likely around November. But it is likely to have gained more ground during Christmas with more festive travellers. UK scientists say it is not just easier to catch, but is potentially more deadly, although further investigation is needed on the latter assertion. Once one of these new variants is here it has the opportunity to latch on to more people, travelling around the country.

As the country is in lockdown, the opportunity for spread in the community is curtailed but it undoubtedly played a significant part in the December and January surge. It made controlling the spread in hospitals and nursing homes much more difficult.

New arrivals

The two other more infectious strains are the South African and Brazilian variants. It was reported yesterday that six cases of the South African variant have been detected here. No cases of the Brazilian virus have been found.

South African scientists say they believe the new variant is about 50pc more contagious and it has crowded out other forms of the virus. Surveillance here needs to be on high alert currently to find people with these viruses as quickly as possible and implement measures to stop the spread,

Anyone who has travelled from South Africa or Brazil and has not tested positive has to self isolate anyway for 14 days. The aim is to contain this strain before it infects more people – but that needs an extremely high level of vigilance every time.

The South African variant has already been found in at least 10 European countries so it could potentially be picked up in Europe and brought here. The Brazilian variant seems to have spread rapidly in Manaus where it was thought there was herd immunity after a huge outbreak in the spring. As of January 19, no case had been detected in Europe. The aim now is to stop these variants from coming into the country and if they do, to stamp them out as early as possible.

Opening up

The curbs on foreign travel and restrictions announced by the Government yesterday will become even more crucial as the lockdown restrictions ease and there is more movement and mixing of people. The UK variant is already here and dominant. The big test will be its impact on the spread once the country starts to open up. If other more infectious variants are circulating also, then case numbers could start to rise quickly again. Not enough of the population will be vaccinated against developing serious illness in March and April if they catch the virus.

Vaccine threat

Keeping travel controls tight has also taken on a new significance because of the impact the new strains could have on vaccines. Although it is believed vaccines can still work against the UK strain, there is less confidence when it comes to the South African or Brazilian strains. More investigations are needed. Moderna is to provide a booster shot for people who get its Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution against the South African strain because it fears that its effectiveness could wane.

Building a fortress

The measures announced by the Government yesterday – including mandatory quarantine in a hotel or at home for people entering the State from abroad – is a step forward and if followed they should reduce the risks of imported cases. There has been criticism they do not go far enough. The big test will be compliance and how it is policed. Several of the proposals will need legislative changes. In the meantime, no time can be lost.