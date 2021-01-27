| 8.5°C Dublin

Why foreign travel has become a massive risk in a world of mutating Covid strains

The UK variant is now responsible for more than 60pc of cases here with the Brazilian and South African strains also threatening to find a route in from abroad

Mandatory quarantine in a hotel or at home for people entering the State from abroad is a step forward. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It looks increasingly likely that a summer break abroad this year will be out of the question. Foreign travel has moved even higher than it already ranked on the risk list.

It is not just a gateway to bringing the virus to our shores, but also now the route for more infectious variants to slip through.

Foreign travel-linked outbreaks

Over the past three weeks there have been 667 outbreaks of the virus here in different settings and one was linked to foreign travel. On the face of it, people coming in here on airplanes or by sea are not a big problem.

