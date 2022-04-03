Why children in Northern Ireland are jumping across the divide and getting life lessons in basketball

Violent, sectarian conflict has divided Northern Ireland for years, but there is a new generation of young people who are united in creating a better, more inclusive future.

When a fake bomb alert caused disruption at a peace and reconciliation event in north Belfast a fortnight ago it was evident how a minority of dangerous people still crave the spotlight.

That was the case last week too when the PSNI and gardaí checked trains travelling from Belfast to Dublin for fear a device had been left on board.

But headline-grabbing incidents like that do not reflect reality, because at the heart of communities here are young Catholics, Protestants and those with no faith at all learning, working and living together. And it is the work of this new generation of leaders that is getting lost in the noise.

PeacePlayers International, which was founded after the Good Friday Agreement, is one such organisation that uses sport to promote peace and reconciliation in the areas that suffer most from continued sectarianism and division. With sister projects in South Africa, the Middle East, Cyprus and in the United States, PeacePlayers is based on the simple yet powerful premise that children who play together can learn to live together.

One of those leaders is 21-year-old Protestant AJ McMinn, who grew up in a loyalist area of the city and is now bringing people of all faiths together as well as embracing the Irish culture herself.

“I was a Linfield football fan growing up which came with the stereotype of being a loyalist. My life was all about the parades, supporting the Northern Ireland football club, growing up in a Protestant area, seeing flags on lampposts, murals and graffiti, being taught slurs and why we don’t like Catholics. I was put into a box, like other Protestants,” she said.

“But I didn’t even know what religion was or what it meant. I have been able to make my own mind up since and even during lockdown I took up camogie and absolutely love it.”

Each year, AJ helps PeacePlayers unite more than 1,000 Catholic and Protestant children and young people, aged nine to 25, for “meaningful contact, interaction and dialogue”.

Young people from different backgrounds are assigned to mixed teams to engage in integrated sports and community relations workshops so those of different traditions are not competing against each other. Instead, through the guidance of AJ and the rest of the teams, they are competing, and, importantly, learning together.

One main activity is basketball, which AJ said “unites, educates and inspires”.

“In Northern Ireland, Protestants play rugby, Catholics play GAA, even though I now play GAA. Protestants and Catholics play football and when they play football they hate each other, whereas basketball is a brand new sport, an American sport, and there are not strings attached to it.

“It’s more High School Musical, it’s more positive because we bring two groups of people who have negative emotions that turn to positive emotions when they pass each other the basketball.”

For much of her childhood AJ was advised by family and friends to stay away from the nearby Catholic area for fear of reprisals for just being a Protestant.

“On the Twelfth, the Catholics would come out and throw things at Protestants and the Protestants would come out and do the same to the Catholics. As for football, I remember asking my daddy, why do we chant sectarian stuff if someone is a Catholic on our team? I didn’t understand it,” she said.

AJ remembers “vividly” being caught up in a dispute as loyalists and republicans clashed. She was only seven years old.

“Police were getting out of their cars; Catholics were coming one way, Protestants the other,” she recalls.

“A girl in front of me got hit on the head with a brick. Her mummy was standing holding her head with blood on her hands. My dad had me on his shoulders and was getting me up the street. Mummy was shouting: ‘Get her off your shoulders, they are going to hurt her too.’ That is the only violence I can remember but it put the fear of God into me.”

The work of PeacePlayers means teachers, parents and other youth, sports and community organisations receive community relations and capacity-building training to help further its mission of reconciliation and shared society.

In many ways, Stormont could learn from young leaders such as AJ, who is “on the ground guiding the next generation”.

“Stormont needs to be shown up for their dinosaur opinions. Those politicians need to continue to look forward and not back,” she said.

“I think that is what Stormont is doing — going backwards. There is a lot of, ‘well, I am not doing that because he isn’t’, but if we all lived our lives like that we would be miserable and boring. You can’t build a future if you are living in the past.”

Another PeacePlayers leader is Rachel Madden, a 22-year-old Catholic from Ardoyne, who said her family “always tried to shelter us from everything when we were growing up”.

“But that didn’t stop me from hearing things,” she said. “There was stuff said at school, stuff said by friends and stuff about Catholics by Protestants.

“I remember we learned about the flags and I asked mummy what a Protestant flag was and she said, ‘there is no Protestant flag, it is just a flag associated with someone’.

“I grew up hearing all the whispers from people in my class who said I couldn’t do what Protestants were doing.”

She recalled the first time she met a Protestant — when she was seven.

“I remember talking to the girl about my [First] Communion. She said to me, ‘What’s a Communion?’ I said, ‘It’s where you get to wear a big fancy dress and got to a church.’ She was shocked we got to dress up and dress like a princess and get money. She got a bit jealous, wondering why she didn’t have one of those,” Rachel said, adding: “I didn’t know there was a hatred between the two sides until I was much older.”

When she was a teenager she saw a Protestant family “get dragged from their car” and beaten. “I did not think that was fair, just because they were Protestant,” she said.

Rachel got involved in PeacePlayer for the love of basketball and the idea of “teaching critical thinking skills” to other young people.

“It is amazing to see how they have developed and learned different perspectives and that by the end of the programme they see each other not as different religions, but people.”

Both Rachel and AJ may be from two different backgrounds but they believe there is more that unites them.

“Rachel and I are the same person,” AJ said. “We had the same childhood, it just so happened one was Protestant, the other was Catholic. Our mantra is: ‘Be the person you needed when you were younger; be the coach that little AJ or little Rachel needed to walk into the classroom and make a difference and this place will be very different.’”​