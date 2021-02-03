Why Brexit and the Border still have politicians at each others’ throats

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised the stakes in the revived Brexit row over EU and UK trade with Northern Ireland. John Downing answers all your key questions about the latest crux.

Huge efforts were made to resolve the main fallout from the June 2016 decision by UK voters to quit the EU. No thought had been given by London to the Irish Border before that vote result.

A compromise deal for the North was done in December 2017 and refined in October 2019. These were signed up to by London and avoided a return of a hard border in Ireland by giving special trade status to the North.

The compromise left problems, with the need for some product standard and customs checks on trade between Northern Ireland and Britain. A border was avoided in Ireland – but in reality it was relocated to the Irish Sea.

What happened in Brussels last Friday?

In a bitter vaccine supply row between the EU and pharma giant AstraZeneca, Brussels decided to slap a vaccine export ban directed at the UK.

At the last minute the EU also invoked an emergency clause, the so-called Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol of October 2019. The move was an attempt to stop scarce vaccines going from the EU to the UK via the “backdoor of the North”.

It was a botch which created a crisis for the North while not really helping find a solution to the EU vaccine supply crisis.

How serious was the botched EU move?

Alarm bells rang loudly in Dublin, Belfast and London. The Irish Government went in hard against the EU Commission which promptly buckled and withdrew the special provision on the North.

It turned out that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was acting under pressure from Berlin and Paris. She failed to take proper advice from Irish officials in Brussels nor from EU Brexit negotiators. It was a huge own goal by Ms von der Leyen.

It opened the door to opponents of the North’s special post-Brexit status to push for immediate changes.

Why are the Democratic Unionist Party especially up in arms?

Brexit and its fallout have created special problems for the DUP. It was the only party in the North to back ‘Leave’ in June 2016 – but six out of 10 voters in the North opted for ‘Remain’.

The party has always prioritised the link with Britain over trade access to the EU. It has been slow to buy into the reality that the North’s special trade status offers the “best of both worlds” via UK and EU trade access.

Now the DUP is being blamed for the ‘Irish Sea border’, with EU checks causing some disruption of supply to supermarkets, and problems with things like seed and other farm provisions coming from Britain. The DUP over-played its hand when it had the balance of power in London from 2017 to 2019.

British PM Boris Johnson abandoned the DUP once he got a majority in the 2019 elections. And its members have grounds not to trust him now – even he has upped the ante with a threat to pull the Article 16 emergency chord.

What was the response from the Irish Government?

Initial fury at the EU Commission produced the desired immediate U-turn by Ms von der Leyen. But much damage was done.

Now Dublin is trying to ensure there is no repeat from Brussels. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney are trying to dial down the anger coming from the DUP in Belfast. Things are not helped by low-level threats of Loyalist violence against EU checks at Belfast and Larne ports. Dublin is trying to calm things and broker practical improvements to EU trade checks for the North. But the Irish Government is equally determined that Northern Ireland’s special EU trade status is set in stone.

And what happens next?

Hopefully, the megaphone rhetoric period is over. EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and UK Brexit minister Michael Gove begin talks this evening.

Last year they successfully worked their way out of another Brexit crisis on the North. There are hopes the pair can work the magic again.