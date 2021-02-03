| 7.6°C Dublin

Why Brexit and the Border still have politicians at each others’ throats

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP Expand

John Downing Twitter

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised the stakes in the revived Brexit row over EU and UK trade with Northern Ireland. John Downing answers all your key questions about the latest crux.

We all thought the Irish Border Brexit crux was sorted long ago?

Huge efforts were made to resolve the main fallout from the June 2016 decision by UK voters to quit the EU. No thought had been given by London to the Irish Border before that vote result.

A compromise deal for the North was done in December 2017 and refined in October 2019. These were signed up to by London and avoided a return of a hard border in Ireland by giving special trade status to the North.

