WHO’s Mike Ryan warns ‘we have not reached the end of the tunnel’ with vaccine increase

Dr Mike Ryan of WHO has warned we have “not reached the end of the tunnel” and should not rush into a false sense of security due to increased vaccines.

Speaking at an online event to mark International Workers Memorial Day, he paid tribute to those who lost their lives serving those who needed them most.

“In the coming months workers from all round the world will face the next challenge, a safe, phased, and responsible return to the workplace,” said Dr Ryan, executive director of the health emergencies programme at WHO.

“We must caution against rushing into this transition with any false sense of security due to increased vaccine. We have come a long way, but we have not reached the end of the tunnel yet.”

He thanked frontline health workers for their selfless and tireless contributions during the pandemic, giving emotional support to families and hope to communities.

“You have risen to the challenge,” he said. “Every day you are saving lives…we thank you”.

Dr Ryan said since the beginning of the outbreak, over three million people have died of Covid-19 globally, over four million health workers have been infected, and thousands have died.

“Over the past 15 months we have not taken the time to remember the thousands of doctors, nurses, physios, occupational therapists, medical scientists and community health workers who have given us everything in the fight against Covid, even to the point of sacrificing their own lives,” he said.

He said we should take time today to share their stories, thank them for their selflessness and admire their courage.

The WHO director also noted that the pandemic laid bare the challenges and gaps in health systems worldwide, including staff shortages. He said these gaps led to strikes and protests in 84 countries.

He said almost a third were related to a lack of personal protection equipment.

Dr Ryan said sick leave policies should not be punitive and mental health services provided for staff.

Workers paused for a moment at midday today to remember those killed or injured in the workplace at the event, broadcast online by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

A total of 51 people died in work-related fatal accidents last year, the highest number in many years. In addition, 17 healthcare workers died of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland, and nearly 30,000 contracted the disease.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, laid a memorial wreath during a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance.

Frontline health workers Jacinta Shields and Martin Doyle read a poem called “The Plan’ about loss.

“I am your mother, father, sister, brother, child, partner, lover, friend,” they said. “Today I plan to take a walk, see a friend, tell a joke, give a smile, pay a bill, play a game, take a ride, kiss a cheek, hug a child. I didn’t plan to die today. But I did.

“Please think of me just once today when you fulfil your plans”.