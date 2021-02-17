WHO’s Mike Ryan says Ireland must consider sharing vaccine with poorer countries

Ireland must look at sharing some of its Covid-19 vaccines with poorer countries, Irish born World Health Organisation (WHO) executive Dr Mike Ryan said today.

And Dr Ryan said the reopening of society here must be carefully managed, as once most of the high risk people are vaccinated against Covid-19 the virus still has a lot of “kinetic energy” in it.

The world’s richer countries need to share “ a small slice of the cake” with those who are way down the chain he said.

Dr Ryan, who is executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, was speaking after he was presented with Trocaire’s Romero award in recognition of his efforts to protect vulnerable communities from Covid-19.

He said priorities for Ireland should be getting children back to school and restoring non-Covid health services.

“Once a large proportion of the vulnerable and frontline workers are vaccinated there will be calls to open back up quickly,” he said.

“That is going to have to be carefully managed because there is a lot of kinetic energy left in this virus. We need to keep up the effort of trying to reduce transmission.

“We need to prioritise getting children back to school and our health services back as well as social and mental health services.”

He said Ireland had done very well overall in the pandemic because people have crushed the curve three times, although the country got into a situation where that was needed.

Referring to the need to share Covid-19 vaccines he said he accepted every government has a sovereign duty to protect its own most vulnerable citizens.

“I have two aunts, an uncle and mother and there is nothing I want more than they get vaccinated in the next month. There is no moral hazard in that .

“The moral hazard for Ireland and for every other country in Europe and across the world is once the vulnerable individuals are covered in society can we then begin to share with those in the world who don’t have access to the vaccine- at least begin to share.

“It’s a small slice of the cake for the people who are way down the chain.

“It’s very hard for people down the chain in south Sudan today, way down the line looking at the top of the line with countries fighting over who is second and who is third.

“The world does not need to share all of its vaccine but some of its vaccines in order that the most vulnerable and most at risk in the developing world have access.

“I think the citizens of Ireland will want that to happen.”

He referred the Irish public’s commitment to Trocaire and Concern.

“I think the Irish people need to give permission to the government, the European Union and rich countries to say it is ok. We won’t punish you in the next election. There is only one low income country among the 86 vaccinating. The vast majority are high income countries.

“It is not fair.” Ireland should balance its duty to its own people with its duty to people everywhere he added.

