Who are Ireland’s Rangers, the group of elite Irish soldiers heading to Afghanistan?

Defence analyst Declan Power explains how the top-flight Army Ranger Wing operates as it is deployed to Kabul

Irish Army Rangers in Co Wicklow. File image Expand

Declan Power

IRELAND is sending her highly trained Rangers to Afghanistan. But who are these elite soldiers? And what will they do when they get to Kabul? The mission to Kabul is born of the lessons learnt after charity worker Sharon Commins was kidnapped in Sudan in 2009 and the Tripoli evacuation operation in 2011.

Who or what exactly are the Rangers?

The Army Ranger Wing (ARW), also known within the Irish Army as the ‘Wing’, are the Irish State’s premier special forces unit. Following a team of soldiers who were sent to train with US army rangers at Fort Benning, the ARW was created in 1980. It was set up to deal with the growing terrorist threat facing Ireland externally and internally and other specialist tasks. They have gone on to develop a range of skills associated with special forces soldiering.

