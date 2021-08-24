Who are Ireland’s Rangers, the group of elite Irish soldiers heading to Afghanistan?

IRELAND is sending her highly trained Rangers to Afghanistan. But who are these elite soldiers? And what will they do when they get to Kabul? The mission to Kabul is born of the lessons learnt after charity worker Sharon Commins was kidnapped in Sudan in 2009 and the Tripoli evacuation operation in 2011.

The Army Ranger Wing (ARW), also known within the Irish Army as the ‘Wing’, are the Irish State’s premier special forces unit. Following a team of soldiers who were sent to train with US army rangers at Fort Benning, the ARW was created in 1980. It was set up to deal with the growing terrorist threat facing Ireland externally and internally and other specialist tasks. They have gone on to develop a range of skills associated with special forces soldiering.

In addition to hostage rescue interventions, resolving aircraft hijacks, Rangers train in long-range patrolling and insertion behind enemy line to gather intelligence. They are also trained to utilise a range of weapons systems not normally available to the regular soldier. Since their creation, Rangers have deployed internationally in conflict areas such as Somalia, East Timor and Chad. They successfully rescued a group of kidnapped civilians in Liberia in 2003 and most recently came under attack in Mali this year while serving on a UN mission as part of a German-led battle group.

Why are they going to Kabul?

The Rangers are deploying to Kabul as part of a Department of Foreign Affairs-led Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT). This concept was created following the Commins kidnapping in Darfur in 2009 and the Tripoli evacuation operation in 2011. This means the Rangers and diplomats work together to do whatever is needed to evacuate Irish citizens from a zone of conflict where order has broken down and the regular means of exit and travel have collapsed.

What will they do there?

The Rangers and diplomats will work with our European and US partners to escort Irish citizens to safety inside the secure perimeter of Kabul airport. They will then ensure they are granted access to seats on the US aircraft that have been agreed between the US and Irish governments. The Rangers will also be providing protection to the two diplomats that have been sent out as part of the ECAT. If the international troops at Kabul come under fire, this would see the Rangers doing whatever is necessary to protect the diplomats and their fellow soldiers, including the application of lethal force.

What are they armed with?

The Rangers deploying to Kabul will be travelling light and will most likely carry personal weapons such as Sig Sauer P226 and P228 pistols which carry approximately 9 rounds of 9x19mm parabellum ammunition. They will likely also have Heckler & Koch automatic rifles of the type MP5 and HK416: both weapons can fire on single shot and full automatic, and have short range, making them ideal for use in built-up areas with high crowd density. Based on the chaotic and volatile crowd conditions at Kabul airport, they will most likely also carry Remington 870 and Franchi SPAS-12 combat pump-action shot guns. These weapons can be calibrated to fire less lethal munitions, such as gas canisters or bean bags, for crowd control. They will also likely bring the Belgian FN Minimi light machine gun and Accuracy International AW50 sniper rifle as support weapons.

How do you become a Ranger?

To become a Ranger, you must be a serving soldier, sailor or airman. Any member of the Defence Forces, from private to the officer rank of commandant, can apply for the selection course if they meet the medical requirements. The course is open to men and women, however to date no woman has passed this exacting course. Selection is usually spread out over the period of a month and is a constant test of a soldier’s mental and physical resilience. Sleep averages no more than two to four hours per night and soldiers are expected to be able to withstand long endurance marches in full kit as well as being able to swim and run considerable distances, carrying standard combat kit under timed constraints. Rangers are also expected to perform complicated problem-solving and planning tasks while under immense physical and mental pressures.

Are they the same as the US Navy Seals or the British Army’s SAS?

While not having quite as much field combat experience as the Seals or the SAS, the Rangers have served alongside the New Zealand SAS on active operations against guerilla forces in East Timor. In international Special Forces competitions the Rangers have often competed and beaten members of the Seals and the British SAS. Less than three years ago, the ARW beat of all international competition to win the US Special Operations sniper and tactical movement completion.

Declan Power is an independent security and defence analyst. He served as part of the ECAT for the Commins kidnapping in 2009 in Darfur, Sudan