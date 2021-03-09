Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The White House has weighed into the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, commending her courage in discussing her mental health.

At yesterday’s White House media briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the interview, mentioning that US president Joe Biden has previously been friendly with Prince Harry.

He asked Ms Pskai whether Mr Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, watched the interview and if so, what they thought about it.

“Obviously, many of us caught the interview,” Ms Psaki said.

"For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage.

“And that's certainly something the president believes, and he's talked about the importance of investing in a lot of these areas that they're committed to in the future as well,” she added.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has also backed the Duchess of Sussex commenting on the “cruelty” of Britain’s royal family.

Speaking this morning to BBC Breakfast, she said: "Their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous and the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, you know, let's just paper it over and pretend that it didn't happen or it will go away, just keep your head down, well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down, you know, this is 2021."

The interview proved to be a huge ratings hit, with CBS reporting 17.1 million viewers when it aired in the US on Sunday. That was the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the 2020 Oscars.

In the interview, Ms Markle discussed her own mental health struggles, as well as issues she’s had with the UK media.

“[What's] so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors,” she said. “No idea. Even the people that smile and shine the brightest lights. You need to have compassion for what is actually potentially going on.”

