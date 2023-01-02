| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Whistleblower vet: I don’t think I will ever get justice for being forced out of my job

Tamara Bronckaers has ‘lost faith’ in chief of the Civil Service to hold those responsible for her nightmare to account as report into scandal still unreleased

Dr Tamara Bronckaers Expand
Head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady. Pic: PA Expand

Close

Dr Tamara Bronckaers

Dr Tamara Bronckaers

Head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady. Pic: PA

Head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady. Pic: PA

/

Dr Tamara Bronckaers

Sam McBride

A vet hounded out of her job for attempting to prevent animal suffering and potential fraud has said she has lost all faith in a promise by the head of the Civil Service to hold those responsible to account.

More than five years ago Tamara Bronckaers raised concerns about what she believed was an abuse of our livestock traceability system that may have involved fraud.

Most Watched

Privacy