Whistleblower vet: I don’t think I will ever get justice for being forced out of my job

A vet hounded out of her job for attempting to prevent animal suffering and potential fraud has said she has lost all faith in a promise by the head of the Civil Service to hold those responsible to account.

More than five years ago Tamara Bronckaers raised concerns about what she believed was an abuse of our livestock traceability system that may have involved fraud.

But rather than the issues being investigated, Northern Ireland chief vet Robert Huey refused to even look at her photographic evidence of animal suffering, telling her he knew the market’s manager personally and didn’t believe he would do such a thing.

Dr Bronckaers was forced out, later saying: “They put me and my family through hell.”

She eventually received £1.25m in compensation — but only after years of fighting the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and after Dr Huey had authorised the use of public money to appeal a judge’s withering criticism of himself as part of a tribunal case that comprehensively vindicated Dr Bronckaers.

Days after DAERA finally conceded the case, Dr Huey promoted Julian Henderson — the other key person involved in forcing Dr Bronckaers out — to deputy chief vet.

When that was exposed by this newspaper in April, Civil Service head Jayne Brady responded to public anger by promising urgent action.

Dr Brady, who was brought in as an outsider to restore the reputation of an organisation battered by the RHI scandal, said it was a “personal priority” to see an independent investigation into the treatment of Dr Bronckaers completed “promptly”.

But, eight months after that pledge, nothing has been done to discipline those whose behaviour has been so costly — both for taxpayers and the reputation of the Civil Service.

Both men remain in post, with Dr Huey leading the response to avian flu here and playing a key role in overseeing many of the Irish Sea border checks.

When asked if she thought either man would be held to account, Dr Bronckaers told the Belfast Telegraph: “No, I do not believe that either Robert Huey or Julian Henderson will be held accountable.

“The fact that the findings of the independent inquiry were not published highlights that there still is a culture of secrecy and cover-up within the NI Civil Service and DAERA.”

She said this “can only be detrimental to staff within DAERA and to the public who have to work with DAERA”, and “the way this was handled has done nothing to restore faith in DAERA”. It is now more than a year since the tribunal judgment, eight months since Ms Brady set up the inquiry, and more than six months since the relevant part of that inquiry relating to the actions of Mr Huey and Mr Henderson was delivered.

Dr Bronckaers said: “When Jayne Brady promised to arrange for an independent inquiry into the issues which led to my constructive dismissal and into the events which led to an appeal of the judgment by DAERA, I believed that the word of the most senior civil servant could be trusted when she said that would happen rapidly and the results would be published.

“Standing by her promise would have gone some way to rebuilding trust in DAERA.

“However, some seven months after the conclusion of the inquiry, documents the Belfast Telegraph uncovered have made it clear that much of the report will never be published.”

She said “given that the two senior vets at the heart of my constructive dismissal are still in their jobs, no one in the NICS appears to have taken this tribunal judgment seriously”.

“To me, that means that none of the processes and procedures within DAERA have changed, which begs the question how soon before someone else within DAERA will be treated the same way?”

DAERA now has a critical shortage of vets and its most senior officials have been discussing how they can attract people to work there, while failing to deal with those responsible for pushing out a good vet.

Experienced Dr Bronckaers, who had an unblemished record, said she would struggle to recommend DAERA to someone thinking of working there.

“Even though there are lots of very decent people in DAERA, I’d tell them to think very carefully before signing the contract,” she added.

“Given that nothing has been done to reassure me or the rest of the public that things have changed for the better, I’d tell them to make sure, before taking the job, that they will be able to work under severe stress and pressure, because sooner or later you will be required to question the ethics of DAERA and carefully compare them to your oath as a veterinarian. Just be aware.”

Three Stormont departments were responsible for jointly commissioning the external report into how Dr Bronckaers was treated: The Executive Office, in which Dr Brady sits; the Department of Finance, now under the control of Neil Gibson; and DAERA, now under the control of Katrina Godfrey.

The Belfast Telegraph asked all three departments to explain why the PwC report remains unpublished; when the taxpayers who paid for it can expect to see it; and whether any disciplinary action has been taken against anyone who treated Dr Bronckaers so appallingly.

The Executive Office said: “We have now completed the quality assurance process to ensure the outcomes report meets the agreed terms of reference. On Monday 19th December we received both the final outcomes and lessons learnt reports.

“Preparations are now being made for the publication of the external review early in the new year.”

None of the departments explained why they had not taken any disciplinary action after the judge’s clear findings in September 2021, or after the key part of the report was received in June, nor why it has taken six months to complete a “quality assurance process” on that aspect of a report which was meant to be urgent.