‘Whether in politics or not, people should be entitled to that time’ - Minister McEntee confirms she will take maternity leave

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed she will take maternity leave after the birth of her child and said it was “simply unacceptable in this day and age” that there was no mechanism for elected representatives to do so.

Minister McEntee, who is recovering from Covid-19, said she is working with government to ensure she has time off after the birth of her child but hopes to have a permanent mechanism for all representatives in place by the time she gives birth.

“This is something I am working through with colleagues in government at the moment, there is no provision for Ministers, TDs and Senators to take maternity leave and it’s really not an encouraging signal for women who want to get into politics.

“What’s important is that there isn’t just a mechanism put into place for me, but that we set out a clear plan for TDs, Ministers and cabinet members who may become pregnant. We’re not quite there yet but I am working with them to ensure I can take maternity leave but also that it’s not just about me.

“I’m not sure if we will have that long term mechanism in place by the time I go but it’s important to set out a plan for this. While this has arisen because of me, this can’t pass without permanent changes and I am absolutely determined that we will do that.

“The fact that there is no provision there, in this day and age, is simply not acceptable,” the Minister said, speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio.

Minister McEntee said she is recovering well from Covid-19 after an “up and down last week”.

She said, luckily, the virus does not appear to have additional adverse effects on pregnant women.

“This doesn’t seem to have any effect on pregnant women, I know someone else that is pregnant and got it and she was also fine. I got a scan this week and everything was fine so I think the indicators and evidence show this doesn't have a negative impact on the baby.

“Even young and healthy people are affected in different ways for the virus, and if the mother is unwell, then there may be knock-on consequences for the baby, so you need to try to stay fit and healthy for your baby,” she said.

Ms McEntee was speaking after the news that a Bill has been brought forward to the Houses of the Oireachtas which will make it a crime for an adult to lure a child into criminality.

The Bill will, for the first time, create specific offences where an adult compels, coerces, induces or invites a child to engage in criminal activity.

Minister McEntee said: “We must tackle crime at all levels and in all areas of our society – from stopping the gang bosses committing the most awful crimes to preventing them leading our young into a life of crime.”

Online Editors