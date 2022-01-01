RTÉ journalist and presenter Marty Morrissey returned to the airwaves this morning for the first time since his mother Peggy tragically died in a crash and used the moment to pay poignant tribute to her.

Morrissey (63) was left devastated at the sudden death of his beloved mother Peggy following a road collision at Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, at 12.30am, on December 7.

Peggy Morrissey, who was aged in her 90s, was the sole occupant and driver of the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More

The Marty Morrissey show on RTÉ Radio One returned this morning and at the start of the programme Mr Morrissey paid a special tribute to his late mother.

“As you probably know I lost my mother three weeks ago tragically and heartbreakingly in a car accident on a road that she travelled sometimes three of four times a day between Quilty and Miltown Malbay and the Wild Atlantic Way.

“My mother Peggy was very special; a force of nature to be honest. An only child from north Cork, she married an only child from west Clare, and they had an only child – that’s me and where once there were three of us, now there is only one,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had our moments but wasn’t I the lucky one to have had my mother for so long, but your mom is your mom and I miss her terribly.

“I’ve been very lucky to have received such strength and comfort these past few weeks from friends and strangers alike. Your kindness and warmth has been overwhelming and your cards, letters, emails and texts have been a massive help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I’m also aware that many of you have suffered terrible losses in recent times and I want you to know that I’m thinking of you,” he continued.

Morrissey’s mother Peggy, whose maiden name was Twomey, was originally from Mallow, Co Cork, while his father Martin Morrissey came from Quilty in west Clare.

Morrissey's parents left Ireland for New York as newlyweds in the early 1950s. There, his father set up a travel business, Morrissey Travel, in the Bronx.

Peggy, a former hairdresser, worked as a receptionist in a university.

When she became pregnant with Marty in 1958, she flew back to Ireland in order to have her baby in Cork. Marty was born at Mount Alvernia Hospital in Mallow.

Peggy returned to New York with her baby son one month later.