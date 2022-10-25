A WhatsApp outage has left users across the globe without the ability to send or receive messages this morning.

The outage has left users in Ireland and abroad experiencing the loading wheel on the top of the screen on Tuesday, with chats not updating and messages were not sending.

The website Downdetector saw a huge spike in reports of WhatsApp outages around 8am with more than 11,000 reports of outages.

Sky News reported the App was malfunctioning in the UK while there were also reports of the outage across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

It appears the outage is global.

The App, owned by Meta, has more than two billion monthly users. Meta also own Facebook and Instagram - both of which appeared to be working this morning.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

