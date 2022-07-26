What’s it like for an expat here? Truth revealed as Ireland ranks among worst-rated countries

The potential for rain and the high cost of living may be the biggest bugbears for residents of Ireland, but what is it like to live here if you’ve come from overseas?

Ireland ranked 38th overall and among the worst-rated in Quality of Life (46th) and Personal Finance (49th) for expatriates, according to a new survey.

InterNations, the online expat community, published its Expat Insider 2022 Survey which focused on living and working abroad.

For it, there were nearly 12,000 survey respondents, each representing 177 different nationalities.

The poll found that people from abroad living in Ireland struggle with their finances and healthcare when compared to other countries, with 64pc happy with their life here, compared to the global average of 71pc.

However, Ireland ranked third in the Working Abroad Index, making it one of the top destinations. What really stood out to the respondents were the career prospects and the work culture.

The survey also found that the top sector for workers coming to Ireland was IT, with an average income of $25,000-$50,000 (€25,000-€50,000).

Mexico ranked as the top country for expats, so we spoke to Mexican expatriates working and living in Ireland to find out how they feel about coming from the number one country in the survey to our Emerald Isle.

Patricia Gamez Garcia: ‘It’s a safe environment to raise a family’

Patricia Gamez Garcia (49), an IT software engineer from Hermosillo, Mexico, has lived in Ireland since 2001. She says Ireland “offers expats possibilities of professional development, education and a safe environment to raise a family”.

“Back in 2000, during the Celtic Tiger, Ireland had many opportunities for IT professionals to take jobs particularly in the software industry. I moved from Mexico to Tipperary town, then I moved to Cork where I have been working for large companies, such as Amazon and OtterBox over the last 21 years. I also married a Wicklow man 13 years ago.”

According to Ms Garcia, she is surprised that Ireland ranked as low as 38 on the survey, outlining that she “found Ireland easier to develop my professional career in IT, as in Ireland your professional knowledge and experience are valued fairly”.

Adolfo Garcia: ‘People in Ireland are more accepting of the diversity of people’

Adolfo Garcia (47), an electronic engineer from Monterrey, Mexico, who has lived in Ireland since 2008, was not as surprised by Ireland’s ranking.

“I would think it is a low ranking, but due to the housing issue it may be right,” he said.

“I moved to Ireland in March 2008 because my company in Mexico had offices in Ireland and I wanted my sons to live in an English-speaking country.

"People in Ireland are more accepting of the diversity of people compared to when I arrived back in 2008. Work-wise there’s a lot of opportunities for IT roles and age is not a factor here – whereas in Mexico the older you get the harder is to get a job related to your field.”

Martha Lopez Miranda: ‘You can’t be guaranteed to do well as a Mexican in Ireland’

Martha Lopez Miranda (37), a localisation engineer from Sonora, Mexico, has lived in Ireland for six years, moving to accommodate for her husband’s job.

She says that “deep down people are the same, as we share the same warmth, creative and happy society that is based in family values”.

But that success and comfort in Ireland is dependent on the expat.

“I don't think it is for everybody. Everyone's journey is different, and unless you meet certain very special characteristics and circumstances, you can’t be guaranteed to do well as a Mexican in Ireland,” she said.

"The Mexican expatriate will have to be very patient, wait and work double, or sometimes triple to obtain the same social and economic benefits as a European.

“In the same way the economic cost/benefit is overshadowed by the fact that the immediate family is too far away and visiting becomes very expensive.

"Having your own family also becomes very complicated since you do not have any kind of support, be it emotional or simply a hand with the children."

Karla Bernabeu: ‘It’s serious if you don’t have a place to live’

Karla Bernabeu, a psychologist who has been living in Ireland for five years, thinks that Ireland is a “very welcoming and a peaceful place to live”, but that the housing crisis is getting in the way.

“I think nowadays with the housing crisis, pandemic and the economy, all the world is in panic and this a is very serious situation if you do not have a place to live, which is part of the basic necessities for a human being. People have to decide to move another country and it is very sad because Ireland has plenty of opportunities,” she said.

Overall the top three destinations for expat life in 2022 are Mexico (1st), Indonesia (2nd) and Taiwan (3rd). The last three were Hong Kong (50th), New Zealand (51st) and Kuwait (52nd).