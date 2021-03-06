| -0.6°C Dublin

What’s behind the conspiracy theories driving Ireland’s far right?

The big read: After the Grafton Street violence, John Meagher explains how the QAnon cult and other far-fetched ideas spread on the internet and inspire extremists

In 1971, Hunter S Thompson’s most famous novel, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, was published in two parts by Rolling Stone magazine.

A commentary on 1960s America, its two central characters exist in a drug-fuelled haze. There’s hardly an illegal substance that they don’t consume and Thompson goes one further by describing another drug, adrenochrome. “There’s only one source for this stuff,” an attorney, Dr Gonzo, tells the protagonist, Raoul Duke, “the adrenaline glands from a living human body. It’s no good if you get it out of a corpse.”

A chemical compound, it has inspired several writers, including Aldous Huxley and Anthony Burgess, but its fictional depiction in Thompson’s book and subsequent film, starring Johnny Depp, fuelled the imaginations of an impressionable minority.

