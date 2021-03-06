What’s behind the conspiracy  theories driving Ireland’s far right?

In 1971, Hunter S Thompson’s most famous novel, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, was published in two parts by Rolling Stone magazine.

A commentary on 1960s America, its two central characters exist in a drug-fuelled haze. There’s hardly an illegal substance that they don’t consume and Thompson goes one further by describing another drug, adrenochrome. “There’s only one source for this stuff,” an attorney, Dr Gonzo, tells the protagonist, Raoul Duke, “the adrenaline glands from a living human body. It’s no good if you get it out of a corpse.”

A chemical compound, it has inspired several writers, including Aldous Huxley and Anthony Burgess, but its fictional depiction in Thompson’s book and subsequent film, starring Johnny Depp, fuelled the imaginations of an impressionable minority.

In recent years, adrenochrome has become one of the more outlandish components of the QAnon conspiracy theories that have flourished since the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency, first in the US and then, all over the world, including Ireland. Some believe that a powerful cabal harvest the compound from kidnapped children.

Last Saturday, the adrenochrome harvesting theory raised its head again — this time, in Dublin, among some of the estimated 2,000 people who attended an anti-lockdown protest.

Two women at the demonstration, and who wore hoodies emblazoned with ‘RTÉ sold there [sic] souls’, said they believed babies were being killed and harvested for adrenochrome. In an interview with the Sunday Times, they suggested that the drug was being used by RTÉ celebrities to look younger and that the corpses of the babies were being buried under the new children’s hospital.

The protest turned violent on Grafton Street and, thus far, gardaí have made 25 arrests. One officer was injured in the skirmishes and taken to hospital.

Afterwards, Justin Barrett, leader of the far-right National Party, offered his support for the protesters. In a video address, with a picture of Padraig Pearse on the wall behind him, the ex-Youth Defence activist said: “Any breach of the Covid-19 restrictions really can’t be said to constitute in any way a crime. We have to look now to our consciences, not the Constitution.”

Some supporters of the rally gleefully spoke of the “greatest awakening” of Irish people on Facebook over the weekend while an organiser, Shakti Ji — one of the founders of an anti-lockdown group, RiseUp Éireann — claimed the violence was carried out by ‘plants’. “They were Antifa,” she wrote, a reference to a supposed shadowy left-wing, anti-fascist movement that originated in the US. Ji also insisted they were “paid by Soros”.

Billionaire George Soros

Billionaire George Soros

The Jewish hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist, George Soros, has been a bogeyman for the hard right since the earliest days of QAnon. With no evidence to support their views, he is routinely cited as a key figure of the so-called new world order.

Conspiracy theorists believe the Hungarian nonagenarian is a mastermind pushing liberal agendas all over the world. This week, just a day after a mural depicting the environmental campaigner, Greta Thunberg, went up in Dublin, it was defaced with the words ‘Slut X George Soros Slut’.

Several other global names are in the sight-lines of right-wing conspiracy theorists too, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A man stops to look at a new mural of Greta Thunberg by Irish artist Emmalene Blake in Dublin city centre which has been defaced overnight having only been completed on Monday.

A man stops to look at a new mural of Greta Thunberg by Irish artist Emmalene Blake in Dublin city centre which has been defaced overnight having only been completed on Monday.

The latter is central to the so-called Pizzagate, a wholly discredited theory that emerged during the 2016 US presidential election. It’s based on suggestions that Clinton was part of a child sex-trafficking ring organised from a pizza restaurant in Washington DC. Soon aligned with QAnon conspiracies, it was suggested that leading democrats and Hollywood actors were taking part in satanic rituals.

Some QAnon advocates believe that the pandemic is fake — a “scamdemic” — while others argue that it is caused by 5G. At the heart of the conspiracy is the idea that former president Donald Trump is raging a secret war against elite satan-worshipping paedophiles in government and in the mainstream media.

Aoife Gallagher, an expert on disinformation, is an analyst with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “The far right wants to break down people’s trust in their governments and media and any other democratic institutions and the conspiracy theories really play into their agenda.”

Gallagher says conspiracy theories can work their tentacles into many people. “It’s very easy to call them ‘crazy’ and ‘lunatics’ and kind of dismiss them in that way. But that’s not a good way to approach this, because the thing about these movements is that they’re extremely polarising. They really pit the good versus evil idea so the last thing you want to do is add to that polarisation and call them crazy.

“Anyone,” she adds, “can fall for a conspiracy theory if it is the right timing and the right narrative. QAnon is based on the very bizarre end of the conspiracy spectrum but I think the fact that people are falling for it here is a big reason to worry about where these movements are going.”

Right now, with the country in the grip of a third lockdown, outlandish theories can take hold. “They tend to appeal to people who are in a state of anger or fear or serious insecurity,” she says. “The human brain really likes the idea that someone is in control of what’s going on in the world and even if those people are evil to them, it gives them back a sense of control.

“Many theories have sprung up around Covid, but there’s always the same simple message: the government is lying to you; the media is lying to you; Nphet is lying to you. And once you fit all those threads together into one narrative, that’s what leads down the rabbit hole.”

Campaigns of deception

Shane Creevy, head of editorial at Kinzen — a news app, co-founded by ex-RTÉ journalist Mark Little, that aims to sift out misinformation — says that “a lot” of those who turned up at last weekend’s protest were motived by “anti-lockdown, anti-mask, anti-vaccine conspiracies which are the direct result of disinformation — organised campaigns of deception, organised lies.”

That said, he believes that “there are social problems, separate from platforms, which leads to the kind of resentment we saw on the streets that day.”

Creevy says it is intriguing to see how many of the self-styled patriots here have embraced both the global conspiracy theories and the identical language by far-right activists abroad.

“Disinformation swirls and is constantly evolving. It’s like a virus, it mutates. Right now, we’re going through a scary time in this pandemic. People are sitting at home a lot, they may be out of work, and it’s difficult for our brains to process what the hell is going on. People are turning to simplistic explanations, even if those explanations are horrific, like all that stuff about adrenochrome.”

Creevy says he has spent years looking at how the adrenochrome theory grew wings. “I’ve seen it pop up in Turkey, in Germany, in the UK — in almost any country, if you want to find it you can find it. It was a made-up thing [by Hunter S Thompson] but facts don’t necessarily convince some people of the truth. So, when they see this crazy theory, they just transport it into a local narrative, so Ryan Tubridy and Tony Holohan and Leo Varadkar are seen as the enemy. In America, the enemy was Biden or Dr Fauci. It’s basically copy-and-pasted from one region to another.”

Shane Creevy believes social media has played a huge role in the spread of disinformation. “Social platforms can be great at spreading a message like #MeToo or Black Lives Matter or other things that we might consider progressive and more positive, there’s a dark side to it. You’ve organised campaigns of hate, very much fuelled by money and have political objects — look at Steve Bannon and his attempts to spread Covid misinformation, funded by anti-Communist Chinese exiles.”

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond believes social networks should be doing far more to halt the spread of both hate speech and disinformation on their platforms.

“Since Saturday, gardaí have worked with social media companies to shut down some pages. A huge responsibility has to be placed on them — many of whom have their European headquarters here — to shut down the conspiracy theorists.

Gardai come up against protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre. Photo by Damien Eagers

Gardai come up against protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre. Photo by Damien Eagers

“If you look at what happened in the US a number of weeks ago [the Capitol Hill attack], this is the same sort of repeated thing — not on that scale — but it shows if you allow it to fester, it can build up into something far more dangerous. It becomes a magnet for people who are disenfranchised and disillusioned.

“You go down this rabbit hole — it starts off, maybe, about a query on lockdown rules and, all of a sudden, you’re talking about 5G and fluoride and RTÉ harvesting abortion babies to keep their stars looking young.”

Richmond says there are numerous examples of Irish conspiracy theorists who have not been banned from social media platforms. “They are still allowing people to put out clear disinformation. The Tánaiste engaged with them at the weekend and we need to see a far more proactive response. These are public platforms and there is a duty of care.”

High Court case

One right-wing conspiracy theorist, the former journalist Gemma O’Doherty, was banned from YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, but continues to broadcast to her followers through her website and on the platforms Parler and BitChute.

Trump supporter and QAnon follower Jake 'The Q Shaman' Angeli

Trump supporter and QAnon follower Jake 'The Q Shaman' Angeli

Along with another ex-journalist, John Waters, she attempted to take a High Court case against the State, arguing that lockdown restrictions are unconstitutional. This week, an appeal against a refusal to permit them to challenge the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to Covid was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Justice George Birmingham said she claimed “to know better than the Government and the Oireachtas” and had “chosen rhetoric over substance and fiction and distortion over fact”.

O’Doherty has espoused several QAnon-style conspiracies over the past couple of years, branding senior gardaí as “satanic”, insisting that RTÉ is “protecting paedophiles” and dismissing the pandemic as a hoax. A video she made earlier this year, from outside the Department of Health, attempted to prove that the Covid-19 virus does not exist, has been widely shared online. Several fact checkers, including Reuters, show her assertions to be completely untrue.

Piaras Mac Éinrí, a geography lecturer in University College Cork (UCC) who specialises in migration, has been alarmed by the coarsening discourse on social media — and how it can spill over into the sort of conflict seen in Grafton Street last weekend.

“People like O’Doherty,” he says, “are constantly going on about patriotism and globalism, but their discourse is the most globalist of all. They’re importing these ideas and just regurgitating them lock, stock and barrel. It’s all about chem-trails and Bill Gates and George Soros.

“And there’s the Great Replacement idea that keeps surfacing — it’s a right-wing trope which you hear all over Europe right now. It originated in France, but we’re seeing it across Europe and, of course, we saw it in Charlottesville [a reference to the white supremacist rally, seemingly endorsed by Trump, that took place in the Virginia city in 2017].”

Mac Éinrí believes hate speech legislation needs to come into effect quickly. “It would, effectively, be an update of the 1989 Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act. Hate speech is not victim-free.”

His UCC colleague Amanullah De Sondy — Head of Religions and Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Islam — knows only too well the human cost of hate speech. The Scottish academic says he has been consistently targeted online and has had to have an alarm placed in his university office.

“It’s concerted and orchestrated,” he says. “And it’s not just online, calls are coming in on my phone too. I was told to go back to my home in India. I was called a ‘Paki’.”

He says he will not be deterred to call out the racism he sees in Ireland and one that is being fuelled by far-right elements.

“Their definition of Irishness is about being white and Catholic. What we saw in Dublin last Saturday were elements of the far right exerting themselves. A similar protest has been planned for Cork for [today] and it worries me. It’s supposedly anti-lockdown, but there’s a more sinister nature at play too.”